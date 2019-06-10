Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Scientific cooperation must not fall victim to ‘political squabbles’ — Russian PM

Business & Economy
June 10, 20:50 updated at: June 10, 21:01 UTC+3

Medvedev highlighted the importance of recognizing Russia’s development due to scientific discoveries made in cooperation with other countries

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. International scientific cooperation must not fall victim to political strife, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated during the meeting with Russian scientists working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Read also
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and CERN's Director-General Fabiola Gianotti

PM Medvedev says impressed by tour over Large Hadron Collider

"The projects on a scale of organizations like CERN confirm with absolute certainty that there are some supreme values that cannot fall victim to various political squabbles or political stances," the Russian head of government said.

"Let’s be honest, currently, we are going through a rather different period regarding dialogue with our partners, namely, in Europe," he noted. Medvedev commended the fact that scientific research has not been affected by politics so far. "It is important to maintain that, because we can make a lot of decisions in the current political situation, but it is science that will suffer," he added. "And this would be bad."

Medvedev highlighted the importance of recognizing Russia’s development due to scientific discoveries made in cooperation with other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Lavrov tells PACE president that Russian delegation must be reinstated in its rights
3
Helicopter crash lands on Manhattan building — media
4
Saudi Arabia expects Putin's visit in October — energy chief
5
Moscow court sentences police colonel Zakharchenko to 13 years behind bars
6
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
7
PM Medvedev says impressed by tour over Large Hadron Collider
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT