Scientific cooperation must not fall victim to ‘political squabbles’ — Russian PM

GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. International scientific cooperation must not fall victim to political strife, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated during the meeting with Russian scientists working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

"The projects on a scale of organizations like CERN confirm with absolute certainty that there are some supreme values that cannot fall victim to various political squabbles or political stances," the Russian head of government said.

"Let’s be honest, currently, we are going through a rather different period regarding dialogue with our partners, namely, in Europe," he noted. Medvedev commended the fact that scientific research has not been affected by politics so far. "It is important to maintain that, because we can make a lot of decisions in the current political situation, but it is science that will suffer," he added. "And this would be bad."

Medvedev highlighted the importance of recognizing Russia’s development due to scientific discoveries made in cooperation with other countries.