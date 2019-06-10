Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PM Medvedev says impressed by tour over Large Hadron Collider

June 10, 19:49 UTC+3 GENEVA

The prime minister visited the European Organization for Nuclear Research

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and CERN's Director-General Fabiola Gianotti

© Dmitry Astakhov/Russia's presidential press service/TASS

GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday visited the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, and toured the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

CERN employees told the Russian prime minister about the history of CERN, a world’s largest center for scientific research, its mission and plans, about its employees and educational programs, about its international cooperation, with Russia in particular.

Then, he took the elevator to go down deep beneath the surface to see CERN’s key instrument - the Large Hadron Collider. He was told about research and experiments at this world’s biggest particle accelerator and shown around its working zones.

Leaving CERN, Medvedev wrote a message in the visitor’s book. "I was extremely impressed by the visit to CERN and the Large Hadron Collider. It is a vivid example of cooperation! I wish you every success!," he wrote down.

About CERN

Established in 1954, visited the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, is a European scientific organization focusing on fundamental research in the sphere of particle physics. Headquartered in Geneva, the organization now has 23 member states. Russia enjoys the observer status.

In April 2019, the Russian government signed a cooperation agreement with CERN.

