Emirates ready to resume flights to Damascus — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Emirati Emirates airline is planning to recommence its flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Igor Tsarikov said at a joint meeting of the Russian and Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters on the issue of resettling the refugees in Syria.

"The Syrian ties with the outside world, disrupted in the years of the conflict, are being gradually restored. For instance, the Dubai-based Emirates airline has reported that it was willing to resume its flights to Damascus," he said.

The diplomat added that the private Cham Wings Airlines Syrian airline had announced the launch of flights to Muscat (capital of Oman).