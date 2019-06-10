Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Saudi Arabia may invest in construction of airport terminal in Grozny

Business & Economy
June 10, 15:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian energy minister noted that the parties also agreed to establish a working group on regional cooperation within the bilateral intergovernmental commission

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia may become an investor in the construction of an international terminal in the airport of Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechen republic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said speaking at the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"In particular, in the Chechen Republic, there are several attractive investment projects, including the construction of a multifunctional high-rise complex in the city of Grozny (this is the Akhmat Tower complex in Grozny - TASS) and an international terminal in the airport of Grozny," he said.

He noted that the parties also agreed to establish a working group on regional cooperation within the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

