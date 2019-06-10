Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Saudi Arabia to ease visa requirements for business

Business & Economy
June 10, 13:03 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to ease visa requirements for businesses and simplify customs regulations, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the meeting of the governmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries on Monday.

"We have agreed to improve regulatory framework lifting limitations for movement of our participants of the commercial relationship regarding visa requirements. The issue is also about other regulatory restrictions, removing administrative barriers," he said.

