Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rusal resumed contacts with all clients after sanctions lifted

Business & Economy
June 10, 13:50 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

In April, Rusal's General Director said that the company had restored aluminum supplies to the US, Europe at a pre-sanction level, but the volume of shipments for alloys was still recovering

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Rusal has resumed negotiations with all customers after the sanctions against the company were lifted in January 2019, the situation with the supply of products is expected to straighten out by the end of the year, Oleg Mukhamedshin, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Financial Markets at Rusal, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the SPIEF-2019.

"Now there is no uncertainty (with shipment of products - TASS.) All our customers have contacted us, negotiations have been resumed," he said.

"I think that the situation will straighten out by the end of the year, and in terms of sales portfolio, it will be clear next year what customers we have back and how our production facilities are loaded, first of all for in terms of value-added products," Mukhamedshin explained.

In April, Rusal's General Director, Yevgeny Nikitin, told TASS that the company had restored aluminum supplies to the U.S. and Europe at a pre-sanction level, but the volume of shipments for alloys was still recovering. The company did not consider significant changes in the sales geography, he said.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. In 2018, the company produced 3.753 mln tonnes of aluminum, which is up 1.3% year-on-year. At the same time, the company's sales decreased by 7.2%, to 3.671 mln tonnes.

In April 2018, Rusal came under the US sanctions, which implied that the company’s assets in the United States were frozen and US citizens were not allowed to do any business with the company.

For Rusal, which exports more than 80% of its products, these sanctions meant almost complete suspension of activities. In late January 2019, the United States lifted the sanctions from the company.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls for alternatives to growing confrontation in global affairs
2
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal defense troops holding live-fire drills in Crimea
3
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
4
Russia’s energy minister does not rule out that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel
5
Lavrov: OPCW rejects Russia’s request to hold briefing on Syria’s Douma
6
Russia ready to offer SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft to Saudi Arabia
7
Kremlin aide warns US policy poses danger to entire world
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT