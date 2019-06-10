Saudi Arabia expects Putin's visit in October — energy chief

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia is expected in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday.

"Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for this October," Al-Falih told a meeting of a joint Russian-Saudi commission for trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation.

According to Al-Falih, the sides have come to terms on a range of projects in petrochemistry, petroleum services and agriculture.

The minister has also suggested setting up a joint working group to monitor the implementation of the agreements approved at the intergovernmental commission and prepare documents on the projects for signing them during Putin’s visit.