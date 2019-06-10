Russia ready to offer SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft to Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia plans to offer Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft in its VIP version and medium-haul MC-21 aircraft to Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific and technical cooperation.

"We see great prospects in the field of industry and aircraft building. We are ready to Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in VIP version and medium-haul MC-21 airliner to the Saudi side," he said.