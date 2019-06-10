Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 13 mln customers visit Hainan's Duty free stores since 2011

June 10, 6:00 UTC+3

There are four duty-free stores on the island

SANYA, June 10./TASS/. For eight years of its existence, the network of duty-free stores on China's Island of Hainan has welcomed more than 13,6 mln customers, Xinhua reports. 

There are four duty-free stores on the island at present. The first two were opened in the province's administrative center Haikou and in the resort city of Sanya. In January 2019 the authorities announced the opening of two more — in Haikou and in the coastal city of Boao in the Qionghai Region. 

According to Xinhua, since the opening of the first store of the network, about 58 million units have been sold for a total of 44.52 billion yuan (about $6.64 bln). 

In order to create the most favorable conditions for visitors in December 2018, the maximum amount of purchases was increased from 16 to 30 thousand yuan (from $ 2,28 to $ 4,48 thousand) without restrictions on the number of goods purchased. 

China launched the pilot program for the Duty free chain of stores development in 2011. According to the authorities, this policy is aimed at "promoting Hainan as a world-class tourist destination."

