Jiangdong District to become Hainan's free trade zone demonstration area

HAIKOU, June 9./TASS/. Provincial authorities have approved Jiangdong District as the demonstration zone for Hainan's free trade area in the city of Haikou, the Hainan Daily newspaper reports.

The administration’s statement states that the Haikou City authorites are tasked with turning the new Jiangdong district into a free traze zone demonstration site. According to plans, Jiangdong will become an attractive place for innovations on Hainan, and will serve as a pilot zone for promoting reforms and openness, demonstrating high eco-standards and developing tourism.

Jiangdong, located on the east coast of Haikou, covers an area of ​​298 square kilometers. As a demonstration zone, it will consist of two parts: an ecological district of ​​106 square kilometers and an area of ​​192 square kilometers for industrial and urban projects. Jiangdong should become a platform for the integration of such areas as finance, commerce, cultural exchanges, scientific and technical innovations, while preserving the environment.

Hainan free traze zone

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the creation of a free trade zone on Hainan

Stimulating Hainan’s economic development is one of China’s key national policy goals, which entails expanding China’s openness and boosting globalization. According to plan, it will launch the processes of globalization of the province's economy and draw foreign investors to Hainan. It is expected that by 2050, Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, best universities campuses, the most advanced scientific laboratories and top-notch business environment.

Apart from developing economic potential, the government of China aims to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is often dubbed "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, rainforests, a developed network of hotels combined with white sandy beaches and a coastline stretching along 1,900 km attract visitors from all over the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan.