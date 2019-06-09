Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jiangdong District to become Hainan's free trade zone demonstration area

Business & Economy
June 09, 10:00 UTC+3

According to the 2018-2035 plans, Jiangdong is intended to become an investment magnet

Share
1 pages in this article

HAIKOU, June 9./TASS/. Provincial authorities have approved Jiangdong District as the demonstration zone for Hainan's free trade area in the city of Haikou, the Hainan Daily newspaper reports. 

The administration’s statement states that the Haikou City authorites are tasked with turning the new Jiangdong district into a free traze zone demonstration site. According to plans, Jiangdong will become an attractive place for innovations on Hainan, and will serve as a pilot zone for promoting reforms and openness, demonstrating high eco-standards and developing tourism.

Jiangdong, located on the east coast of Haikou, covers an area of ​​298 square kilometers. As a demonstration zone, it will consist of two parts: an ecological district of ​​106 square kilometers and an area of ​​192 square kilometers for industrial and urban projects. Jiangdong should become a platform for the integration of such areas as finance, commerce, cultural exchanges, scientific and technical innovations, while preserving the environment.

Hainan free traze zone 

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the creation of a free trade zone on Hainan

Stimulating Hainan’s economic development is one of China’s key national policy goals, which entails expanding China’s openness and boosting globalization. According to plan, it will launch the processes of globalization of the province's economy and draw foreign investors to Hainan. It is expected that by 2050, Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, best universities campuses, the most advanced scientific laboratories and top-notch business environment. 

Apart from developing economic potential, the government of China aims to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is often dubbed "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, rainforests, a developed network of hotels combined with white sandy beaches and a coastline stretching along 1,900 km attract visitors from all over the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
2
Europe beginning to count losses from anti-Russian sanctions — Russian diplomat
3
Russia receives US signals on improving dialogue but specific actions needed — official
4
Kremlin aide warns US policy is dangerous for world
5
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
6
Russia ready to cooperate with Moldova’s new parliament, government — senator
7
Putin calls for alternatives to growing confrontation in global affairs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT