Digital Economy National Project funding can grow due to AI, says telecom ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Budget funding of the Digital Economy National Project can grow after a new federal project dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) will become its element, Deputy Telecom Minister of Russia Evgeni Kislyakov said in an interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS.

"The budgeting process is currently running in parallel to development of the federal project. We will discuss mechanisms and tools with colleagues from relevant authorities within its framework. The financing basis is certainly resources of the Digital Economy National Program. However, allocation of extra financing is possible from our point of view. We plan to discuss it with the government within the framework of federal project preparation," the official said.

This refers to the possibility of increasing financing from 2020, Kislyakov said.

The federal project on the artificial intelligence will be drafted in October 2019 at the latest, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said earlier.