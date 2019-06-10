Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Construction of Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railway may start in mid-2020s

Business & Economy
June 10, 9:52 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The proactive construction phase of the Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railway (HSR) can start in the middle of 2020s, Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Design and survey work is currently underway. It will be completed in 2020, in 2021 at the latest. Preparation of the feasibility study and the financial and economic study will begin and only after that something can be offered to investors," Ivanov said. "The proactive construction phase is fairly possible by mid-2020s," he noted.

The preliminary cost estimate for the railway has not been determined yet, Ivanov added.

