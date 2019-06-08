Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hainan to switch to clay-based wastewater treatment by 2020

Business & Economy
June 08, 8:00 UTC+3

In April, 64 wastewater treatment plants were installed in cities and villages across the province

HAIKOU, June 8./TASS/. By 2020, the authorities of Chaina's Hainan will establish an extensive infrastructure on the island, that will allow to treat wastewater using clay minerals, Xinhua reported quoting the Hainan regional Water authorities. 

In April, 64 wastewater treatment plants were installed in cities and rural areas across the Hainan Province, which process more than 1 million cubic meters of wastewater per day. According to plan, by 2020 the necessary infrastructure will be created in all cities and counties of the province.

The authorities are currently paying special attention to the development of water treatment infrastructure in rural areas. By 2020, the province should have established a network of 216 stations, using  clay-based wastewater treatment. 

At present, not only new stations are being built, but also the old ones are being re-equipped to adapt to the new clay-based technology. This method of cleaning, according to the provincial office for Water Resources, is more eco-friendly and blends with the local authorities' plan to improve environment in the region. 

