World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP is expected to stand at 1.2% in 2019, reaching 1.8% in 2020, the World Bank said in its Russia Economic Report.

"Russia’s overall growth prospects for 2019-21 remain modest at 1.2 to 1.8% in 2019-2021, in line with its current potential growth trends. GDP growth in 2019 is projected to be 1.2% Continued oil production cuts and deterioration in the external environment (which affects export growth) are factors weighing down on GDP growth in the second quarter on top of subdued domestic demand. A less tight monetary stance and acceleration in the implementation of national projects weigh in favor of growth acceleration in the second half," the report reads.

"Yet, weak growth dynamics in the first half are expected to affect the annual growth number through the carry over effect. GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 1.8% in 2020 and 2021. Household consumption growth is expected to rebound after its 2019 deceleration, and implementation of national projects is expected to support investment demand," the World Bank added.

At the same time, according to the World Bank, "Russia faces risks both external and domestic. Downside risks to Russia’s growth outlook stem from the potential expansion of sanctions, renewed financial turmoil in EMDEs, and a dramatic drop in oil prices." "The recent expansion in household credit may pose a risk to financial stability in the case of a deterioration in the macroeconomic environment. Investment growth is subject to the successful and efficient implementation of government infrastructure investment initiatives," the report says, adding, however, that "if ongoing national projects are implemented effectively and efficiently, they could contribute to an increase in the potential growth, but only after 2021.".