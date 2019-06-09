Russia-US dispute over steel, aluminium duties unlikely to end by winter - minister

TSUKUBA/Japan/, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s dispute with the United States on aluminium and steel duties imposed by Washington in March 2018 is unlikely to end by December 2019, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told TASS in Tsukuba, which hosts the G20 ministerial meeting on trade and digital economy.

"We are continuing our litigation, the procedures are not quick. It’s clear that most likely the US will oppose the decisions. This issue generally bumps into the WTO’s reforms and settling the issue with an appeal authority. This dispute is unlikely to be ironed out by December," Oreshkin said.

The United States imposed duties on March 23, 2018. Currently, 25% duties are in effect for steel products from all countries except Australia, Argentina, Brazil and South Korea, and 10% duties are in effect for aluminium imports to the US from all countries except Australia and Argentina.

In June 2018, Russia filed a lawsuit with the WTO to challenge extra US duties on steel and aluminium.