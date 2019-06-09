Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-US dispute over steel, aluminium duties unlikely to end by winter - minister

Business & Economy
June 09, 14:53 UTC+3 TSUKUBA

"This issue generally bumps into the WTO’s reforms and settling the issue with an appeal authority," Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin

Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

TSUKUBA/Japan/, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s dispute with the United States on aluminium and steel duties imposed by Washington in March 2018 is unlikely to end by December 2019, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told TASS in Tsukuba, which hosts the G20 ministerial meeting on trade and digital economy.

"We are continuing our litigation, the procedures are not quick. It’s clear that most likely the US will oppose the decisions. This issue generally bumps into the WTO’s reforms and settling the issue with an appeal authority. This dispute is unlikely to be ironed out by December," Oreshkin said.

The United States imposed duties on March 23, 2018. Currently, 25% duties are in effect for steel products from all countries except Australia, Argentina, Brazil and South Korea, and 10% duties are in effect for aluminium imports to the US from all countries except Australia and Argentina.

In June 2018, Russia filed a lawsuit with the WTO to challenge extra US duties on steel and aluminium.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu
2
Bulgarian president calls on Russia to show more flexibility in energy pricing policies
3
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
4
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
5
Russia-US dispute over steel, aluminium duties unlikely to end by winter - minister
6
Putin dismisses theories on Russia-Belarus integration by 2024
7
Russia not declining contacts with Zelensky, says Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT