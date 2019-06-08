SPIEF-2019 participants concluded 650 agreements for $47.81 bln

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. SPIEF-2019 participants concluded 650 agreements for 3.1 trillion rubles ($47.81 bln), Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said at the final press conference on Saturday.

"This year a record number of agreements was concluded, 650 agreements totaling 3.1 trillion rubles - the ones that are not commercial secret," he said.

According to Kobyakov, this year’s forum was the largest in terms of a number and composition of participants. According to the SPIEF organizing committee, the event was attended by over 19,000 participants from 145 countries, including 1,300 "at the level of top leaders", as well as seven heads of state, including President of China Xi Jinping.

According to Kobyakov, Chinese and US delegations were the largest at the SPIEF-2019. "The largest delegation this year was the Chinese with 1,072 participants, the second was the US delegation with 520 people," he said.

The business was represented by 1,300 companies from around the world and 2,500 Russian companies, 4,800 journalists from different countries came to cover the activities of the SPIEF. The number of partners of the forum this year grew 1.5-fold and reached 148 companies, among them two of Saudi Arabia’s largest companies that had not previously participated in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

Kobyakov reported that the organizing committee of the 23rd forum had begun preparations for the anniversary SPIEF, which will be held in 2021. In addition, four new pavilions will be built on the territory of the exhibition center where the forum takes place.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.