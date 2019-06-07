Investment climate, state regulation in focus of Putin’s meeting with businessmen

A meeting of the president of Russia, Russian government officials and top executives of foreign companies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum © Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Investment climate in Russia and issues of state regulation were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with businessmen on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"We discussed issues of interest for businessmen, such as investment climate, regulation of these or those industries. Among topics raised were mortgage, participation in programs," he told journalists, adding that no sensitive issues were discussed.

Meanwhile, Russian president’s aide Andrei Belousov said the conversation centered round Russia’s national projects and foreign investors’ participation in them.

"I can only say that the meeting centered round issues of participation of foreign businesses in national projects. It was the key topic under discussion," he told journalists.

Alexander Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said, in his turn, the situation around the arrest of Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm, was not discussed at the meeting.

"It was not planned to raise this topic and it was not raised," he said.

"Foreign businessmen typically use such meetings to ask very concrete questions. The president in most cases gave the floor to government members who were present and they answered those questions. Not a single question remained unanswered," he added.

