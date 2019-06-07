Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Support of foreign business in Russia will continue, Putin says

Business & Economy
June 07, 21:46 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian leadernoted that foreign businessmen have good understanding of capabilities of the Russian market and advantages of working on it

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian authorities will continue supporting foreign business in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In order to make new mutually beneficial projects more active, we continue improving the legal environment for work of foreign companies, offer additional incentives and mechanisms of investment and business activity, and employ modern market tools," the head of state said at the meeting with representatives of the government, the business community and experts at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "Such support from the side of the state will continue," Putin said.

"Many reserves are in place to progress further, at high speeds, to proficiently develop trade and investment cooperation, production and research cooperation," the Russian leader said. Foreign businessmen have good understanding of capabilities of the Russian market and advantages of working on it and see the most promising areas of cooperation, Putin noted.

Companies
SPIEF 2019
Persons
Vladimir Putin
