Putin vows to analyze SPIEF discussions

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Opinions stated by businessmen during discussions at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be thoroughly analyzed in order to address proposals on improvement of the business environment in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the business community.

"I looked at the TV screen from time to time between meetings with my colleagues and noticed that discussions were rather active," the President said. "I would like to assure you that we will attentively analyze the course of these discussions and, certainly, our meeting today. We do this in order to make corrections in our practical activity in order to improve conditions for your work here, in Russia," Putin said.

SPIEF was hopefully useful and interesting for investors this year and led to exchange of information and opinions about work structuring, the President said. Meetings on the sidelines of the event are expected to create conditions for going forward, Putin added.

"From my point of view, it was sufficiently active. Many participants, 75 countries, with 73 presented at the high level, at the government level," the head of state said.