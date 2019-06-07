Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Support of Russian export to Africa may double to $1 bln in 2019

June 07, 20:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Chief Executive of the Russian export insurance company EXIAR said there is no exact forecast of export support for Africa in 2019 but "the amount should be doubled at the least"

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Support of the Russian export to African countries can grow twofold and reach the level of $1 bln this year, Chief Executive of the Russian export insurance company EXIAR Nikita Gusakov told TASS on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There is quite a lot of projects. We supported exports to Africa in the amount of $0.5 bln last year. Regarding sectors, these are railways, pipeline infrastructure, everything linked to food security and fertilizer suppliers," Gusakov said.

There is no exact forecast of export support for Africa in 2019 but "the amount should be doubled at the least," he added.

