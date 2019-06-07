Bulgaria does not understand why US wages trade war with Europe

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Bulgaria does not understand why the US tries to wage a trade war with Europe, if it may affect Euro-Atlantic security, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Trade wars affect our security architecture deeply. I can understand a trade war between the US and China, the US and Russia, but I cannot understand a trade war between the US and Europe," he said.

"When this showdown began in May 2018, some European leaders were so disappointed that they didn’t even mention that Europe must take its security into its own hands," Radev stated. "You cannot be allies in the sphere of defense and confront each other in the sphere of economy."

According to the Bulgarian leader, "sooner or later, there will be a divide, and this will affect transatlantic relations, the whole architecture of Euro-Atlantic security."

