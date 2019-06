ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia has concluded an inter-governmental agreement with Cuba to upgrade Cuba’s railways. The signing took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel in an interview.

"According to my sources, the inter-governmental agreement was signed today. The project’s value is slightly less than $1 billion," Borisov added.