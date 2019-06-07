Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No need to choose between relations with West and cooperation with China, says Putin

Business & Economy
June 07, 17:36 UTC+3

The leader stressed that Russia was ready for cooperation with all countries, including the United States

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow doesn’t have to choose between cooperation with the West and partnership with Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"The matter is that we are not creating a military union with China, we are strategic partners but we don’t work against anyone else. We work for the sake of ourselves and our partners and have no plans to substitute one thing with another," Putin said when asked if trade and economic ties with China could be a substitute for relations with the West.

In this regard, the Russian president pointed to Moscow’s relations with the European Union, which had always been multifaceted. He said that in the past, trade between Russia and the EU exceeded $400 bln and it wasn’t Russia’s fault that it had declined. "It wasn’t us that initiated restrictions but it [trade] nearly halved, though it is now growing to reach $300 bln," Putin said.

The head of state added that Russia was ready for cooperation with all countries, including the United States. "However, our trade is not impressive: it used to be $30 bln under Obama, then fell to $20 bln and now it has grown by $5 bln under Donald Trump though he has imposed restrictions thirty times, if I am not mistaken," Putin said. "Nevertheless, our trade has grown and we don’t contrast anyone with anyone. We are ready to work with all," he emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
US wants to oust Russia from European markets through sanctions, speaker says
3
May steps down as Conservative leader
4
Nornickel: Smart City technology could be solution for Russia’s remote regions
5
Murmansk, Rosatom agree to work on Smart City project
6
US Navy calls Russian military’s actions in East China Sea ‘unprofessional’
7
Putin dismisses theories on Russia-Belarus integration by 2024
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT