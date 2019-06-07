Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

MSD Animal Health intends to localize animal vaccine production in Russia, authorities say

Business & Economy
June 07, 17:05 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Kirov Region Governor Igor Vasilyev recalled that prophylactic vaccination is important both for people and animals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck&Co, plans to localize production and packaging of animal vaccines in the Kirov Region, Governor of the Region Igor Vasilyev told TASS on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A memorandum of intent was signed [by and between MSD Animal Health and Nanolek - TASS] for localization of animal vaccines production in the Kirov Region, it appears highly important for me. This is production localization, new jobs and security of agricultural production in Russia," the governor said.

Prophylactic vaccination is important both for people and animals, Vasilyev said. "Timely vaccination reduces frequency and severity of diseases of farm animals, supporting efficient production. This is particularly important for our region, where animal farming is among leading branches of agriculture," he added.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
3
Murmansk, Rosatom agree to work on Smart City project
4
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
5
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
6
No need to choose between relations with West and cooperation with China, says Putin
7
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines attack 'enemy' vessel during drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT