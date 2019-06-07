MSD Animal Health intends to localize animal vaccine production in Russia, authorities say

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck&Co, plans to localize production and packaging of animal vaccines in the Kirov Region, Governor of the Region Igor Vasilyev told TASS on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A memorandum of intent was signed [by and between MSD Animal Health and Nanolek - TASS] for localization of animal vaccines production in the Kirov Region, it appears highly important for me. This is production localization, new jobs and security of agricultural production in Russia," the governor said.

Prophylactic vaccination is important both for people and animals, Vasilyev said. "Timely vaccination reduces frequency and severity of diseases of farm animals, supporting efficient production. This is particularly important for our region, where animal farming is among leading branches of agriculture," he added.

