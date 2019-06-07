Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Foreign specialists to get training in tropical agriculture on Hainan

Business & Economy
June 07, 16:54 UTC+3

Since 1962, the Academy of Tropical Agriculture has actively promoted cooperation in the agricultural sphere

HAIKOU, June 7./TASS/. An international team of specialists in the southern Chinese province of Hainan is training in rural agricultural techniques in the tropics, Hainan Daily new spaper reports. 

The educational program is designed for 25 days. Experts from 10 countries, including Ghana, India, Myanmar, Somalia and South Africa, study the procedures of storing tropical fruit, recycling of agricultural products and advanced technologies in the industry, including pest prevention and control.

It is reported that agronomists will also visit a number of demonstration bases on the island, in particular, theTropical Botanical Garden in Danzhou, the Xinglong Tropical Botanical Garden in Wanning, the experimental base of the Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences in Qionghai District and others.

As Kun Suya, one of the participants of the program, chairman of the Manioc Production and Trade Association of Myanmar, said, this knowledge will be actively used after graduation. "In Myanmar, there are also betel palm trees  [also known as areca — TASS]. Thus, we want to use the Hainan experience to help Myanmar farmers to increase yields," he said. 

Since 1962, the Academy of Tropical Agriculture has actively promoted cooperation in the agricultural sphere. At present, more than 3,700 experts from 95 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania have completed training at the Academy.

Topics
Hainan
