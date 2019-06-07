Putin proposes business-state partnership in technology development

T. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to establish a partnership of large companies with the state in the development of science and technology areas, he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

"I suggest that our companies with state participation, as well as leading Russian private companies, become the state’s leading partners in the development of science and technology areas," Putin called.

Such areas can include artificial intelligence, new materials, genome technologies for medicine, agriculture and industry, as well as portable sources of energy, techniques of its transmission and storage. This partnership should result in output and promotion of breakthrough successful products and services both in the domestic and foreign markets, Putin said.

Such cooperation will allow the state to form a powerful sovereign technological reserve, and for companies it will open up the possibility to step into a new technological era, he said. "I am instructing the government to organize this work," Putin added.