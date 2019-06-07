Putin: Actions against Huawei an attempt to squeeze it blatantly out of global market

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has referred to the actions against Huawei as an attempt to squeeze it blatantly out of the global market.

"The situation around Huawei, for example, which is not only being sidelined, but blatantly squeezed out of the global market," he said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. "That is already dubbed in certain circles as the first technological war of the upcoming digital era," Putin added.

President noted that digitalization is aimed at widening horizons for all who are open for changes, "though here barriers are also being established, unfortunately." "Direct bans on purchases of high-tech assets are being introduced, even in education admission for foreign students is restricted on certain professions," he said.