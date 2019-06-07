Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Decryption keys dispute: Yandex vows to search for solution without violating user privacy

Business & Economy
June 07, 15:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There is a law that everyone must obey, a company spokesperson said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Yandex will search for a solution to the decryption keys dilemma that won’t violate the privacy of users, a company spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Yandex, FSB find acceptable encryption key solution — media watchdog

"There is a law that everyone must obey. Our goal is to find a way to obey the law that won’t violate the privacy of our users, which is our top priority," the spokesperson pointed out.

On June 4, RBC reported, citing sources, that several months back, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had demanded that Yandex provide decryption keys for data concerning the users of the Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Disk services. According to RBC, Yandex has not yet provided the keys to the FSB, though under the relevant legislation, it had only ten days to comply. Yandex sources said on the same day that it was impossible to implement the law without violating user privacy.

Head of Russia’s media watchdog Alexander Zharov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday that the agency had not received any requests from the FSB. According to him, it proves that Yandex and the FSB had hammered out an acceptable solution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
3
Russian Navy to get cutting-edge frigate in 2019
4
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
5
Russia's top prosecutor supports ‘legitimate’ criminal case against US financier Calvey
6
Russian fighter aircraft pilots sharpening piloting skills over Black Sea
7
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT