Decryption keys dispute: Yandex vows to search for solution without violating user privacy

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Yandex will search for a solution to the decryption keys dilemma that won’t violate the privacy of users, a company spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"There is a law that everyone must obey. Our goal is to find a way to obey the law that won’t violate the privacy of our users, which is our top priority," the spokesperson pointed out.

On June 4, RBC reported, citing sources, that several months back, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had demanded that Yandex provide decryption keys for data concerning the users of the Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Disk services. According to RBC, Yandex has not yet provided the keys to the FSB, though under the relevant legislation, it had only ten days to comply. Yandex sources said on the same day that it was impossible to implement the law without violating user privacy.

Head of Russia’s media watchdog Alexander Zharov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday that the agency had not received any requests from the FSB. According to him, it proves that Yandex and the FSB had hammered out an acceptable solution.