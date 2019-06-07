Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have agreed on building four more Russia-designed nuclear power units in China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) on Friday.

"Four units of the Tianwan NPP have been built in China with Russia’s participation," Putin said at a meeting with the participants of the Russian-Chinese energy forum within the SPIEF.

"Agreements have been reached on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units," the Russian leader said.

The Russian president said he and China’s leader Xi Jinping were paying priority attention to the issue of energy cooperation, providing support to joint initiatives and projects. Among these projects, Putin mentioned the development of subsoil deposits in Eastern Siberia, the construction of the Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean oil pipeline system, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline and the Yamal LNG projects.

Russia is also holding negotiations on natural gas deliveries to China from the Far East, and also along the so-called Western route. In addition, China shows stable demand for coal and electricity from Russia, Putin pointed out.

The Russian leader also pointed to growing bilateral cooperation in scientific research. "We in Russia highly value the readiness of Chinese business for the joint work and are naturally interested in the broader presence of companies from China on the Russian market," Putin said.

The Russian leader also highly appreciated the work of the energy forum. "We see that this forum is gaining momentum," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, the forum has brought together representatives of over 100 enterprises and financial structures from both countries interested in implementing energy projects.

