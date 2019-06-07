Ports of Haikou and Sanya bracing for short sea cruises

SANYA, June 7./TASS/. Ports in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Sanya and Haikou, will soon start serving short sea cruises under "flags of convenience" without a specific destination. According to China Daily, the boat trips developed by the authorities will be a part of the Chinese cruising industry's development program, which is very popular among the population.

Traditional cruises on big liners usually connect certain points on land, and "cruises to nowhere" is an alternative that allows one to dive into the atmosphere of a romantic voyage onboard a floating resort without any destination. Such trips usually last one or two days.

A report published on the website of the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China states that the ports of the Hainan cities of Sanya and Haikou have already received permission to launch this project. Ships for such "cruises to nowhere" will sail under the "flags of convenience." The ministry’s statement says that Chinese cruise companies will be encouraged to develop options for such voyages, including various types of entertainment for different groups of clients, from private to corporate. There are, in particular, cruises with a program of sea diving and fishing. At the same time, gambling will be prohibited as it is across the mainland China.

The project, according to the authorities, will contribute to the development of th sea cruises culture in China, and will also bolster tourism industry on Hainan. Tourism is on the list of key tasks the local leadership needs to achieve in developing the country's largest free trade zone.

Provincial transport authority will bear responsibility for technical issues related to this pilot project.The company, which plans to organize such a cruise, should provide a detailed draft of the route at least two months in advance to obtain a permission.

According to the Washington-based International Cruise Line Association, the number of Chinese tourists going on cruise trips will reach 8-10 million people by 2025. This area, despite gaining popularity among the locals, is still underdeveloped in China.