Arctic regions should have authorities to regulate tax benefits, says official

MURMANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Arctic regions should be given authorities, first of in offering tax benefits to investors, the Murmansk Region’s Acting Governor Andrei Chibis said in an interview at TASS’ booth at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"A region should keep authorities, an instrument to support and stimulate investments," he said. "We are very interested in investors working in our region, so that they invested money, developed, and upgraded our facilities."

This is a basic position, the region presents to the federal power, including in work on the law on the Arctic, he continued. At the same time, the official pointed to effective federal measures of support, including in taxes.

The policies of tax benefits should be balanced and accurate, as every regional budget depends on received tax payments, he added.

"If every company receives benefits, then the budget will be short of taxes, while social infrastructures are being exploited," he said.

