German operator to serve river cruises in Siberia, Far East

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Germany’s Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH will launch routes in Siberia and the Far East in cooperation with Russia’s Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support, the Agency’s Deputy Director Alikhan Khashiyev told TASS on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Jointly with Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH we plan cruises [for foreign tourists] on the Baikal, as well as cruises along the Yenisei, which will begin from Krasnoyarsk to continue towards Salekhard, and along the Lena from Yakutsk to Tiksi," he said. "They are due this year, in summer."

According to the official, the Agency eyes new sea routes for foreign cruise vessels to Sakhalin, Kamchatka and the Far East’s other destinations.

"We continue talks on new tours to the regions, where railway is not available, but to where tourists may get by cruise ships," he said, adding those would be big ships, which would require certain infrastructures.

About the forum

