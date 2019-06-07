Russian Politics & Diplomacy
German operator to serve river cruises in Siberia, Far East

Business & Economy
June 07, 13:25 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The company eyes new sea routes for foreign cruise vessels to Sakhalin, Kamchatka and the Far East’s other destinations

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Germany’s Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH will launch routes in Siberia and the Far East in cooperation with Russia’s Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support, the Agency’s Deputy Director Alikhan Khashiyev told TASS on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Jointly with Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH we plan cruises [for foreign tourists] on the Baikal, as well as cruises along the Yenisei, which will begin from Krasnoyarsk to continue towards Salekhard, and along the Lena from Yakutsk to Tiksi," he said. "They are due this year, in summer."

According to the official, the Agency eyes new sea routes for foreign cruise vessels to Sakhalin, Kamchatka and the Far East’s other destinations.

"We continue talks on new tours to the regions, where railway is not available, but to where tourists may get by cruise ships," he said, adding those would be big ships, which would require certain infrastructures.

About the forum

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The event’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." The forum’s organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SRIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

