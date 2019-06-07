Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia sees no obstacles to Denmark issuing permit to build Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
June 07, 12:02 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian deputy foreign minister said earlier that European partners participating in the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project are afraid of the US’ sanctions

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia sees no obstacles to Denmark granting permission to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite the fact that the United States is making serious efforts to stop the project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We know that the United States is making serious efforts to stop implementation of this commercial project. We believe that Denmark’s permission should be given, there are no obstacles for this. For example -implementation of the first Nord Stream," the minister said, noting that the second branch of the Nord Stream matches the first in terms of environmental safety.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS on Thursday that European partners participating in the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project are afraid of the United States’ sanctions but are not withdrawing from the project.

"Naturally, the European partners investing in this major economic, I would like to stress, purely economic, not political, project don’t feel comfortable now. They are nervous. They see pressure, they see threats aiming at their interests," he said. "They are deeply thinking and they are afraid. Especially it concerns global diversified businesses which have a niche on various regional markets, along with Europe’s, and which depend on the US currency system. Nevertheless, none of the European partners has totally withdrawn."

"We would like our European partners to continue to hold on because the Nord Stream construction is in full swing. Everything is all right in all respects, both legal and financial, and in what concerns the laying of pipes and so on," Pankin noted. "It is very important that European business and all of us who speak on this topic stress that if we speak about diversification of routes and supplies why should we refuse from a possibility of yet another reliable transit channel as this channel is reliable in all respects and it is cheap since once put into operation Nord Stream will lower wholesale gas prices for Europeans by 13%".

