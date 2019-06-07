Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Economic Development Ministry expects annual inflation to slow down swiftly starting July

June 07, 9:38 UTC+3

The ministry also said that fruits and vegetables prices would decline

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects annual inflation to slow down swiftly starting July amid limited tariff adjustment from July 1 and the decline of fruits and vegetables prices, Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We currently see a decline of prices for fruits and vegetables, which is why whether there will be deflation or not depends on the food segment, but considering limited tariff adjustment starting July 1 - it will be lower than on July 1, 2018, and all that together can work for the benefit of a rather quick inflation slowdown," he noted.

