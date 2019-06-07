Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RDIF, Middle Eastern partners to invest in modernizing Baikonur spaceport

Business & Economy
June 07, 2:36 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG. June 6.

RDIF said that "the project envisages modernization of the spaceport's launch site No 1 (Gagarin's Start) and its further use for launching Soyuz-2 carrier rockets"

Baikonur spaceport

Baikonur spaceport

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG. June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will invest $87 mln in modernizing infrastructure at the Baikonur spaceport together with Middle Eastern investors, GK Launch Services and with the support of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced the deal at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and RDIF's International Advisory Board.

Read also

US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says

The corresponding documents were signed on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The project envisages modernization of the spaceport's launch site No 1 (Gagarin's Start) and its further use for launching Soyuz-2 carrier rockets," the RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF and its partners' investment will allow to modernize the ground infrastructure of the largest spaceport in the world, increase competitiveness of the Russian space industry on the global market of space launch services and commercialize the best Russian space technologies.

Space
