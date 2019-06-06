Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Foreign investors want to participate in Russia’s National Projects

Business & Economy
June 06, 21:41 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev sais that "the meeting with the largest investors in the world... was extremely successful"

Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Foreign investors at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed their desire to invest in Russia’s National Projects, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters at the end of the meeting.

"The meeting with the largest investors in the world, who manage capital in the total amount of more than $15 trillion - that is more than 20% of all assets that exist in the world, was extremely successful. These investors confirmed to the RDIF their interest in participation in Russia’s National Projects. Many investors named specific projects, such as health care, as well as projects that they plan to implement," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev added that investors shared the experience of their countries - on technology development, healthcare and infrastructure development. Also, according to him, investors praised the fact that Russia "favors positive development of the world economy within the WTO, and no trade wars that carry a significant risk of a slowdown in global GDP.".

