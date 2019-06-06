Saudi energy minister tells Putin about interest in mutual investments

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih, who took part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with foreign investors on Thursday, expressed interest to mutual investments, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told journalists after the meeting.

"All that I can say is that Mr. Falih said at the meeting that Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco [national oil company] plan to invest in Russia and, correspondingly, want Russian companies to be Aramco’s partners in Saudi Arabia," he said.

According to Dmitriev, Falih noted that the OPEC+ oil deal was beneficial for both Russia’s and his country’s economy, as well as for the global economy. He reportedly said in particular that investments in the sector had actually stopped two years ago but were resumed thanks to growing oil prices and that was a positive factor for economic growth.