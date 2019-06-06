Logistic hub to assort cargos for China to be built in Moscow region

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. An agricultural logistic hub to assort cargos for China will be built in the Moscow region in 2020.

On Thursday, the agreement to that effect was signed by Chairman of the board of directors of Slavtrans-Service, Andrei Gollandsev and general director of Russia-China Agriculture Industry Development Fund, Maxim Volkov.

The hub will be built in 2020. Investments in the project will amount to about 7.7 bln rubles ($118 mln). The planned volume of exports through the terminal will be 1.2 million tonnes of food products per year.

About 1,000 people will work at the complex. The railway terminal will allow to deliver cargos by land in 8-9 days, while by sea this route would take 40 days.

The complex will be located near the town of Naro-Fomisk, about 75 km south-west from Moscow. The complex will comprise administrative buildings, multi-temperature warehouses, a temporary storage warehouse, a check point of the Moscow regional customs, container site and posts of Russia’s agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor).

