Russia’s Rosseti, China Energy to jointly develop electrical grids in third countries

Business & Economy
June 06, 20:36 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The sides will construct electric power transmission and distribution facilities with an option of providing financing by Energy China, Chinese and international financial institutions

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s electric grid company Rosseti and China Energy Engineering Corporation will jointly implement projects on construction and upgrade of electrical grid facilities on the territory of third countries. A respective three-year agreement were signed by the companies as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The two sides will construct electric power transmission and distribution facilities and other electrical grid facilities in third countries with an option of providing financing by Energy China, Chinese and international financial institutions.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

Countries
China
