Russia’s Rosseti, China Energy to jointly develop electrical grids in third countries

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s electric grid company Rosseti and China Energy Engineering Corporation will jointly implement projects on construction and upgrade of electrical grid facilities on the territory of third countries. A respective three-year agreement were signed by the companies as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The two sides will construct electric power transmission and distribution facilities and other electrical grid facilities in third countries with an option of providing financing by Energy China, Chinese and international financial institutions.

