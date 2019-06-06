Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hungary, Russia agree on additional gas supplies at SPIEF, says minister

Business & Economy
June 06, 19:41 UTC+3 VIENNA

Earlier, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had received guarantees from Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom on gas deliveries after 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia have agreed on additional supplies of Russian gas in the volume of 2 bln cubic meters this year and another 2 bln cubic meters in 2020 through the Austrian territory, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Hungarian news agency MTI during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Hungary has guaranteed gas supplies from Russia by signing a new agreement," he said.

Earlier the minister said that Hungary had received guarantees from Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom on gas deliveries after 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
3
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
4
Nicolas Sarkozy attends meeting with Putin and members of Russian investment fund
5
Russian-Chinese cooperation strengthens global security — Putin
6
Roscosmos, NASA discuss deal on flights to ISS
7
Nationalists hurl flares at Poroshenko’s home, demand his arrest for corruption
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT