Hungary, Russia agree on additional gas supplies at SPIEF, says minister

VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia have agreed on additional supplies of Russian gas in the volume of 2 bln cubic meters this year and another 2 bln cubic meters in 2020 through the Austrian territory, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Hungarian news agency MTI during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Hungary has guaranteed gas supplies from Russia by signing a new agreement," he said.

Earlier the minister said that Hungary had received guarantees from Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom on gas deliveries after 2019.