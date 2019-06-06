Putin hopes foreign investors see positive trends in Russian economy

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin hopes that foreign investors see positive trends in the Russian economy. At a meeting with representatives of the international investment community, he recalled that Russia has set itself "sufficiently large and ambitious development goals," which are shaped in the so-called national projects.

"In fact, these are just our plans, though they are not groundless as they are backed up by appropriate resources and our economic policies, which is no less important, in my opinion. I would like to express modest hope that you agree with me that this policy brings certain results and conditions are being created for your intensive and effective work," the President said.

In particular, he recalled the positive trends in macroeconomic indicators of the Russian economy, including the budget surplus and a significant amount of international reserves.

National projects

The key areas of the country’s strategic development were established by President Vladimir Putin’s order of May 7, 2018. The document outlined 12 priority areas: the Digital Economy, the Ecology, Labor Productivity and Supporting Employment, International Cooperation and Export, Education, Culture, Small and Medium Businesses and Support for Business Initiatives, Healthcare, Demographics, Safe and High-Quality Roads, Housing and Urban Environment and Science. The work on these projects is aimed at "providing breakthrough scientific-technological and socio-economic development for Russia, increasing the standard of living, creating conditions and opportunities for personal fulfillment and unlocking every person’s talent," the government stressed.

The projects are to be implemented until 2024, the total budget for their implementation will amount to 25.7 trillion rubles ($398 bln).