China, EAEU member-states sign agreement on customs data exchange

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states and China have signed an agreement on exchange of information about goods and transport vehicles transported via the countries’ customs borders at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The agreement is aimed at speeding up customs operations with goods supplied through the customs borders of EAEU and the People’s Republic of China, as well as transited goods, at improving the efficiency in the field of risk management and perfecting the customs control forms, as well as mitigating risks of transporting potentially dangerous, banned and restricted goods to the territory of EAEU and China.