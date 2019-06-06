Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China, EAEU member-states sign agreement on customs data exchange

Business & Economy
June 06, 20:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

In particular, it is aimed at speeding up customs operations with goods supplied through the customs borders, as well as transited goods, at improving the efficiency in the field of risk management

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states and China have signed an agreement on exchange of information about goods and transport vehicles transported via the countries’ customs borders at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The agreement is aimed at speeding up customs operations with goods supplied through the customs borders of EAEU and the People’s Republic of China, as well as transited goods, at improving the efficiency in the field of risk management and perfecting the customs control forms, as well as mitigating risks of transporting potentially dangerous, banned and restricted goods to the territory of EAEU and China.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
3
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
4
Nicolas Sarkozy attends meeting with Putin and members of Russian investment fund
5
Russian-Chinese cooperation strengthens global security — Putin
6
Roscosmos, NASA discuss deal on flights to ISS
7
Nationalists hurl flares at Poroshenko’s home, demand his arrest for corruption
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT