Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese enterprises plan to invest $583.52 mln in projects in Tula, says governor

Business & Economy
June 06, 19:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Alexey Dyumin added that he sees good prospects for cooperation between the Tula region and China in the field of culture and tourism

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Chinese enterprises plan to invest 38 bln rubles ($583.52 mln) in projects in the Tula region, which in the future will create more than 1,000 jobs in the region, the region’s Governor Alexey Dyumin told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Tula region and China have strong business relations. Chinese enterprises are implementing a number of projects with a total investment of 38 bln rubles ($583.52 mln). This will create 1,100 jobs in the region. Just yesterday, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, we launched the Great Wall car plant in the special economic zone Uzlovaya," he said.

Dyumin added that he sees good prospects for cooperation between the Tula region and China in the field of culture and tourism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
3
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
4
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
5
Chinese enterprises plan to invest $583.52 mln in projects in Tula, says governor
6
Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices
7
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT