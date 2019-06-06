Chinese enterprises plan to invest $583.52 mln in projects in Tula, says governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Chinese enterprises plan to invest 38 bln rubles ($583.52 mln) in projects in the Tula region, which in the future will create more than 1,000 jobs in the region, the region’s Governor Alexey Dyumin told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Tula region and China have strong business relations. Chinese enterprises are implementing a number of projects with a total investment of 38 bln rubles ($583.52 mln). This will create 1,100 jobs in the region. Just yesterday, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, we launched the Great Wall car plant in the special economic zone Uzlovaya," he said.

Dyumin added that he sees good prospects for cooperation between the Tula region and China in the field of culture and tourism.