Italian senior diplomat calls for closer cooperation of Russian, Italian small businesses

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Italy is ready to help develop small businesses in Russia and set up joint companies, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano said on Thursday.

"When it comes to diversification and de-localization of production, I think Italy can play a very big role in this process from the point of view of creating and improving a system of medium-sized and small businesses in Russia," he told a Russia-Italy session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Thus, in his words, Italy can share its knowhow in the sphere of innovation businesses, such as smart transport.

"It is also necessary to set up joint [Russian-Italian] ventures," he added.

According to Di Stefano, cooperation between Russian and Italian small businesses may be an optimal model amidst the Western anti-Russian sanctions. "Many have said that its is necessary to look for some ways to bypass [the sanctions], for instance, to strengthen ties between small and medium-sized businesses. It is a possible way out," he stressed.

