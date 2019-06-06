Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:31 UTC+3

A large number of events associated with the airliner’s presentation, including for investors, will be held at the MAKS air show this sommer

© Marina Lyistseva/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The MC-21 medium-haul airliner, which Russia is developing, will be demonstrated to the public for the first time at the MAKS-2019 air show this summer, President of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) on Thursday.

"Of course, we will demonstrate it," he said, responding to a question about whether there were plans to feature the airliner at the MAKS air show.

"We have not demonstrated it anywhere specially before in order to make it the main attraction of the Moscow air show. The aircraft will be demonstrated with its passenger section so that it will be possible to examine it both from the outside and the inside and to see how passengers who will travel aboard this airliner will feel," Slyusar said.

A large number of events associated with the airliner’s presentation, including for investors, will be held at the MAKS air show, he said.

