Situation with Druzhba pipeline won't affect Russia’s share in oil market — Gazprom Neft

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:12 UTC+3

Head of the company Alexander Dyukov said that "we simply sent the oil that we extracted along other routes"

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft does not believe that the situation with low-quality oil in the Druzhba pipeline will affect Russia's share in the global oil market, Head of the company Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"In the medium term, in the long term, this will not affect in any way the decisions on purchases and supplies that will be made by oil refiners," he said.

"It didn’t affect the volume of oil production. We simply sent the oil that we extracted along other routes," he said and asked not to dramatize the situation.

