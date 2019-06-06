'No tragedy' in capital outflow from Russia, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. There is "no tragedy" in capital outflow from Russia as trade surplus compensates for it in excess, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"Indeed, last year there was a significant, but not the biggest in modern Russian history, outflow of $66 bln," he said. "However, the trade surplus reaches $131 bln, it compensates for it in excess," Putin added.

"Therefore, there is no tragedy in it, we understand that this is a natural process," he said.

Business participants, according to Putin, need one thing - predictability of the situation and stability. In connection with this, regular meetings are held with both Russian and European businesses. "I hope we will meet with our American colleagues soon," Putin said, recalling the decline of the trade turnover between Russia and the United States from $30 to $20 bln under President Barack Obama. Despite trade restrictions from the current President Donald Trump, the volume of trade added $5 bln.

"We are trying to hear them (foreign entrepreneurs - TASS), listen to them and react appropriately to changes in their working conditions here. We also really hope that our potential partners will continue to work here actively," he added.

"As for plans to restore the Russian economy, you said it yourself: we overcame the difficulties that we had several years ago due to a variety of circumstances," Putin said, adding that these difficulties included both sanctions and decline of prices for goods of traditional Russian exports: hydrocarbons, metals, and chemical products.

At the same time, Russia not only overcame the recession, but also entered the path of sustainable growth. "This is also connected, but not limited to the external economic situation. This is connected with the domestic economic factors and the economic policy of the Russian leadership," Putin said.

"Last year our annual inflation was slightly over 4%, this year - slightly over 5%, this is after increasing VAT. This is better than we expected," Putin noted.