Murmansk, Rosatom agree to work on Smart City project

MURMANSK, June 6. /TASS/. Rusatom Infrastructure Solutions (a part of state-run Rosatom) and the Murmansk Region during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum signed an agreement to develop the Smart City project, the Murmansk Region’s governmental press service said on Thursday.

"The Murmansk Region’s Acting Governor Andrei Chibis and Rusatom Infrastructure Solutions’ Director General Kseniya Sukhotina have signed an agreement on joint initiatives to implement digital solutions under the Smart City project," the press service said.

Under the agreement, Rosatom’s Effective Smart city technologies will be used to analyze the region’s demand in digital solutions in property management. The region may also get an information platform, which will be used for the infrastructures’ intellectual management.

Other directions under the agreement are digital services for cooperation with the local community, development of intelligent transport infrastructures, etc.

According to the acting governor, the Smart City concept means professional and effective management of the city resources and infrastructures. "Under the signed agreement, we shall implement widely the Smart City approaches, using Rosatom’s experience and technologies," the press service quoted the official as saying.

Rusatom Infrastructure Solutions is an integrator of Rosatom’s ideas; it designs and implements digital technologies, products, and platform solutions for the Smart City, Smart District and other projects to upgrade regional and municipal management.

About the forum

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The event's motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda."