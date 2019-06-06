Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom, Norilsk Nickel, RDIF, DP World to work on increasing freight traffic in Arctic

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:20 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The parties agreed to establish a joint working group to conduct an analysis and prepare a feasibility study for the project within six months

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route Rosatom, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Norilsk Nickel, and DP World signed an agreement of intent on joint implementation of the integrated development project of the Northern Sea Route, TASS reported from the signing ceremony at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The agreement is not legally binding and includes comprehensive examining the most effective commercial options for the use of the Northern Sea Route. The parties will consider the possibility of creating a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture for the development of transit cargo traffic through the Route. The key objective of the project is to increase the volume of freight traffic through the Route and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

The parties agreed to establish a joint working group to conduct an analysis and prepare a feasibility study for the project within six months.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by Roscongress Foundation is being held on June 6-8 under the motto of "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency for the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
3
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
4
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
5
Chinese enterprises plan to invest $583.52 mln in projects in Tula, says governor
6
Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices
7
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT