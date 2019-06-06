Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may increase E-visas duration to 14 days

Business & Economy
June 06, 13:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

E-visas can become operational in the whole country in about 12 to 18 months, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The duration of Russian E-visas (electronic visas) can be increased from eight to fourteen days, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"What I can tell you for sure now is it will be fourteen days (the planned duration of E-visas to Russia - TASS). I will lift the veil of secrecy here, it might be even longer is the Russian President supports us. But, generally, we are talking about at least increasing it from eight to fourteen (days) for sure," Doguzova said.

Read also

Russia to expand list of countries eligible to receive e-visas for Far East

Currently, the E-visa travel is available for those entering Russia through transport hubs in the Russian Far East and the Zabaykalsky Region (Buryatia Region and Lake Baikal), while starting with July 1 it will be launched in the Kaliningrad Region. E-visas can become operational in the whole country in about 12 to 18 months, Doguzova pointed out. At the same time, Russia is still seen as a closed country, which is primarily associated with visas, while the E-visa awareness level is low, she said. "Until the E-visa travel is available for the whole country, we need to carry out targeted information campaigns for the markets of interest so that as many tourists as possible learn that the E-visa travel is already operational in a number of regions," the head of the tourism agency stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 6-8. The event, organized by Roscongress, is dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the SPIEF, as well as the operator of the forum’s presentation zone, supported by the EY consulting company and Russia’s Foreign Investment Advisory Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
5
Putin says phone call with Trump inspires optimism on arms control issues
6
Kremlin confirms Putin’s meeting with pope planned
7
Putin says US exit from arms reduction treaties undermines global security
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT