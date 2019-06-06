Russia may increase E-visas duration to 14 days

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The duration of Russian E-visas (electronic visas) can be increased from eight to fourteen days, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"What I can tell you for sure now is it will be fourteen days (the planned duration of E-visas to Russia - TASS). I will lift the veil of secrecy here, it might be even longer is the Russian President supports us. But, generally, we are talking about at least increasing it from eight to fourteen (days) for sure," Doguzova said.

Currently, the E-visa travel is available for those entering Russia through transport hubs in the Russian Far East and the Zabaykalsky Region (Buryatia Region and Lake Baikal), while starting with July 1 it will be launched in the Kaliningrad Region. E-visas can become operational in the whole country in about 12 to 18 months, Doguzova pointed out. At the same time, Russia is still seen as a closed country, which is primarily associated with visas, while the E-visa awareness level is low, she said. "Until the E-visa travel is available for the whole country, we need to carry out targeted information campaigns for the markets of interest so that as many tourists as possible learn that the E-visa travel is already operational in a number of regions," the head of the tourism agency stressed.

